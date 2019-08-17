MISSOULA- With back to school season in full swing, the University of Montana freshmen were welcomed Saturday for move in day.
The University helps these new students and their families with the moving process, making this emotional day a little easier.
Kaitlyn O’Keefe from San Mateo, California made the journey from the Bay, to the mountains, to start her freshman year of college as a grizzly -- studying early education.
And Saturday, on move in day, she says she's ready for this new chapter.
"I've kind of always wanted to be on my own but at the same time it's like oh no who is going to be there to lean on or even talk to and so that's what skype and social media is there for,” new freshman, Kaitlyn O’Keeffe said.
Kaitlyn didn't make this trip alone, her sister, dad, and mom also came along for Kaitlyn’s big move. Her mom, Julie, says this is a big opportunity for Kaitlyn.
"It's a good opportunity for her to get out of California, out of the Bay area where we live because it is so congested and it is just refreshing here,” Julie said.
And when Kaitlyn’s family leaves Missoula tomorrow, Kaitlyn says it will be bitter sweet.
"It's obviously sad but at the same time it's kind of exciting to be out on my own and fly out of the nest,” Kaitlyn said.
Kaitlyn’s orientation begins Monday, and she says she looks forward to her next four years in Missoula.