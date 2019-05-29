MISSOULA – The University of Montana's Missoula College is partnering with Missoula Emergency Services Inc. to offer students a degree in paramedicine this fall.
MESI reached out to the university about a year ago to partner on the program. MESI had been training future paramedics for roughly 30 years, but because they weren’t accredited, job locations were limited for new paramedics.
Dan Funsch, health professions department chair, said, “The program will make sure that Missoula College is contributing to the workforce by producing a steady supply of trained, high-quality paramedics. Some of them will work locally, but the degree, will allow them to go throughout the country.”
Through MESI’s partnership with Missoula College, an affiliate of University of Montana, those that complete the degree will be able to be licensed in any state.
With the degree students can become a paramedic or use it as a good stepping stone toward becoming a doctor, a physician’s assistant or a nurse practitioner, said Funsch.
Those interested in the course must already have their EMT card and have completed five courses of pre-requisites. The course will be capped at about 15 to 20 students because each student will need to complete over 1,000 hours of practical training.
Anyone interested can apply through the Missoula College Health Professions Department or MESI.