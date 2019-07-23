The Trail Head's newest location is open and ready for business

MISSOULA- The Treasure State is well known for our many recreation sites, so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of outdoor related stores and you can add another one to the list.
Missoula's Trail Head store recently opened their newest location otherwise known as the "Boathouse".
The Boathouse, which used to be the old Sears warehouse on Garfield Street is now open and ready for customers.
People can find clothing, camping gear, but more importantly boats of all kinds. Trail Head owner, Todd Frank, says this boathouse has everything one might need.
"Much bigger assortment of canoes, recreational kayaks, all inflatables, kayaks, rafts, pack rafts, pretty much anything you can float on the water with that's inflatable, that's really our big specialty but we have a lot more canoes and kayaks then we've had in the past as well,” said Frank.
You don't just have to purchase gear at the Trail Head. You can also rent from the newest location, as well as have your boating items repaired.