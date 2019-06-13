MISSOULA - To some, age is just a number, and it's definitely not stopping these people from doing what they love.
Charles Widdicombe is a Senior Olympics athlete who has loved throwing shotput and discus since he was in high school. When Widdicombe was 50, his old track coach was looking for someone to train with for the games, and Widdicombe knew he would compete again. Widdicombe is 72 now and has been competing in the games for 22 years, even after a shoulder replacement and knee replacement.
"As you get older you can't work as hard, cause you start breaking stuff, so I have to kind of dial it back a little bit," said Widdicombe.
Widdicombe throws every other day during the summer and during the winter he lifts weights.
"As we get older one of our biggest problems is staying active and we know it's healthy but we also need a little help getting out of the chair and doing something, and having a competition like this really helps," said Widdicombe.
Last year Widdicombe won the outstanding senior athlete of 2018 award, which is given to an athlete who has had some health problems, but still competes in spite of that.
The 34th Annual Montana Senior Olympics start June 13 and around 150 people are expected to participate from around the state.
Missoula Parks & Recreation partnered with the Senior Olympics Board to host the olympics throughout Missoula. Some of the locations include Fort Missoula Park, Big Sky High School and the City Life Community Center Gym.
The games consist of 14 different summer sports; pickleball, archery, bowling, swimming, horse shoes, and track and field events to name a few. Everyone competes for gold, silver bronze in their respective sport and age group.
The 34th Annual Montana Senior Olympics is free to the spectator and additional information and a full schedule of events can be found at the website below.