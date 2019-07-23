MISSOULA - The 25th annual Kids Fest will take place at Caras Park July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids Fest invites children and families from the community to explore over 30 different local organizations and discover new activities.
The Missoula Food Bank will provide a free lunch while supplies last and there will be live music from Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders and the Childbloom guitar program.
The Childbloom guitar program will also be bringing 15 guitars to let kids try out a musical instrument.
"It's always a fun opportunity for families to really get to see what we do, it's not just an advertisement, they're actually able to come sit down and have the kids get to experience what a guitar lesson would be like," said Nathan Zavalney, Childbloom Guitar Program director.
Kids will also be able to design their own 25th anniversary bandanna.
The event is hosted by Missoula Parks and Recreation and is free for everyone.