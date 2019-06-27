The Roxy Theater will be closed July 5th-19th for seat and sound renovations

MISSOULA- Missoula’s Roxy Theater will be closed from July 5th-July 19th due to renovations that Roxy movie lovers will approve of.
After the Roxy Theater fire in 1994, new seats were installed in 1998, making the current seats over 20 years old.
The latest renovations will bring new seats with a higher back, as well as a reclining option, making the movie experience all-around better for guests.
Roxy Theater executives say while they only receive two complaints about the theater, they are finally able to change those.
"You know the two complaints we get, and it's not like very night we get these complaints, but the two complaints we do get are the seats and the sound. Those are the both the things that we are improving over the next two weeks, we are doing all new seats in every theater and updating the sound system in every theater as well,” said Roxy Theater executive director, Mike Steinberg.
The old seats will be open for the public to have. You can pick them up in sets of three on July 5th and July 6th, and to do that email seats@theroxytheater.org.