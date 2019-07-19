The Roxy is reopen...and better than ever

MISSOULA- After being closed for two weeks, the Garden City's iconic Roxy Theater has re-opened, and is better than ever.
Since reopening Thursday, Roxy executives say movie lovers will have a more comfortable experience.
Missoula's Roxy Theater closed its doors July 5th, so that new and necessary renovations could be completed.
The old chairs and old sound system were used for nearly twenty years, but with these new installments, Roxy management says guests can expect a better all-around experience.
"Well they can expect incredibly comfortable seats we just installed new seats in all three theaters and brand new sound system in all three theaters as well, it's just making improvements to make the movie experience more comfortable,” said Roxy Theater executive director, Mike Steinberg.
In celebration the Roxy says they will be showing new movies, as well as classics like Raiders of the Lost Art throughout the course of July, and for more information and movie times click here.