Many families across the nation and right here in Montana have seen firsthand how the Ronald McDonald house helps families in need, especially when they're having tough times during the holidays.
The Ronald McDonald House provides families shelter and support, while their children undergo medical treatment.
Seven years ago, the Crews family decided to run in the Bitterroot Classic Triathlon.
While proceeds from the race went toward the Ronald McDonald House in Missoula, they didn't know those funds would be helping out one of their own.
The following night, the family had to take their oldest daughter Emily to a Ronald McDonald house in Minnesota, where she underwent treatments at the Mayo Clinic.
"We got a picture taken of her in front of the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester with her triathlon number on her arm and that was how we learned a little bit more about the house and why it's become so near and dear to us," said Lisa Crews.
Near and dear, this place was more than a roof over their heads, as their daughter just a sophomore in high school was diagnosed with a vascular compression disorder called "nutcracker syndrome”.
"When we were at our most vulnerable place with a sick kiddo these total strangers came and just took care of us and I’ve never experienced that in my whole life," explained Kirk Crews.
The family, overwhelmed by this new-found support, has forever changed their lives.
The Crews life changing experience at the Ronald McDonald House is the reason why their daughter Emily decided to become a nurse.
"I think she recognized the power that those people had to help her feel well and she's just loving that, so I think it had a big impact on what she chose to do with her life," said Kirk.
The Ronald McDonald House, not just an organization to this family, but a place that's had a lasting impact on who they are and what they do today.
The Ronald McDonald House is always looking for volunteers and donations, especially during the holidays.
Check out their website if you want to get involved.
Southgate Mall is also hosting its 12th Annual Gingerbread House Contest to benefit Missoula’s Ronald McDonald House.
There are 31 gingerbread houses in the contest and you can drop a cash donation in front of your favorite edible home.