The "M" received a new look Saturday morning thanks to MMIW activists

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 567 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IDAHO IDAHO IN EAST CENTRAL IDAHO LEMHI IN PANHANDLE IDAHO CLEARWATER IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA DEER LODGE GRANITE MINERAL MISSOULA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHSAHKA, ANACONDA, BAKER, BELL CROSSING, BLOSSBURG, BROCK CREEK, BURGDORF, CARMEN, COBALT, CRACKERVILLE, DEER LODGE, DENT, DIVIDE, EAST KAMIAH, ELLISTON, FINN, FISHTRAP, FLORENCE, GARRISON, GIBBONSVILLE, GRANGEVILLE, GRANTSDALE, GREER, GREGSON HOT SPRINGS, HAMILTON, HAUGAN, KEYSTONE, LEESBURG, LOST CREEK, LOZEAU, MACKAY BAR, MAXVILLE, MELROSE, MISSOULA, NORTH FORK, OPPORTUNITY, OROFINO, PARDEE, PHILIPSBURG, PORTERS CORNER, PRINCETON, QUARTZ, QUIGLEY, RACETRACK, RAMSAY, RIVERSIDE, SAINT REGIS, SALMON, SALTESE, SILVER BOW, SKALKAHO PASS, STEVENSVILLE, SUPERIOR, WARREN, WEST VALLEY, WINONA, AND WOODSIDE.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING VERY HEAVY RAIN, THAT WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE ROCK AND MUDSLIDES ALONG STEEP TERRAIN, AS WELL AS RECENT BURN SCARS AND FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. RAINFALL RATES OF ONE HALF INCH OR MORE IN THIRTY MINUTES ARE EXPECTED WITH STRONGER STORMS. * AREAS OF CONCERN INCLUDE: MISSOULA, LOLO PEAK FIRE BURN AREA, RICE RIDGE FIRE BURN AREA, BUTTE, EDS GULCH IN DRUMMOND, NEW CHICAGO AREA JUST EAST OF DRUMMOND, PHILIPSBURG, WEST VALLEY NEAR ANACONDA, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&