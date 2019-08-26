The ISCSM celebrates 25 years of charity work

The Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana is about to crown their 25th emperor and empress. In those 25 years, the court has done more than just host drag shows, it has been 25 years of charity work not only in Missoula but all across the treasure state.
You may have seen them performing up on stage or volunteering at the public library, but there is more behind the queens and kings of the ISCSM than just makeup and wigs.
"We do quite a few things, we do a show once a month to raise money for local Montana charities we also do a drag story hour at the Missoula Public Library once a month," ISCSM Outreach Coordinator Sophia Stone Valhallan said.
They have a long history of being a charity.
"25 or so years ago a group a queer individuals got together because they wanted to make their community a better place,” ISCSM Member Hex Shadow said, “and they learned from the Imperial Sovereign Court of Spokane and the other international courts around the county. They formed a group, they registered with the secretary of state and everything, and went to work raising money in their communities"
Over the years the organization has grown and changed but one thing has always stayed the same since the beginning
"we have always felt it was important to donate and give back to the community it started with our first emperor and empress,” ISCSM Reining Empress XXIV Diana Bourgeois-Drake said.
Helping out community organizations that may not always get the funding and recognition they need.
"Which are going too Open AIDS Alliance, Watkins Children Center and Suicide Prevention which are all located here in Montana" Bourgeois-Drake said.
Plus a scholarship program in both Missoula and Bozeman that gives away thousands of dollars to students every year.
"Some organizations questioned do we want money from drag queens but they ended up taking the check because at the end of the day it didn’t matter what we were wearing we shared a common value system,” Shadow said.
Through their outreach and charity work the ISCSM welcomes everyone who wants to know what drag is about
"We want to create safe spaces for all the biggest thing about drag is that we are one big family, we are as inclusive as we can and we make sure everyone is comfortable enough to express who they are
