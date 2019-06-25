MISSOULA - The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is coming to Missoula for their summer bi-annual meeting.
The IGBC is built up of several governmental agencies like the Forrest Service, the National Parks Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, representatives from the state wildlife agencies from Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming, as well as tribal representatives.
They focus on planning, management, research and recovery of grizzly bear populations in the lower 48 states.
The public is invited to learn more about an update on food storage order consistency, outreach and education efforts, and priorities for reducing mortalities in various ecosystems.
"It's really important for the public to attend these meetings because it's a way for them to follow what we're doing in terms of grizzly bear management and conservation and trying to make sure that these populations of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are on the path to recovery," said Dillon Tabish, regional information and education program manager.
The meeting will be at the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula and will start at 1 p.m.
More information can be found at this link. http://igbconline.org/