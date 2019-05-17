MISSOULA - A new ranking deems a Missoula shop to be the best sandwich makers in the Treasure State.
People Magazine ranked the Best Sandwich in Every State - and the Tagliare Deli won top honors for Montana.
The magazine says their criteria paid "special attention to eateries serving regionally-inspired dishes and using locally- sourced ingredients."
Tagliare on Higgins made marks for its flagship sandwich, the "meat-filled Megadeath—ham, finocchiona, hot soppressata, pepperoni and hot capicola—topped with a 'feisty slaw.'" A full size Megadeath sandwich weighs a pound and a half.
Other Tagliare sandwiches are also named after famous rock bands, including The Clash and KISS.
Tagliare's owners, Matt and Kira Benzel, who recently bought the shop, say they're delighted by the honor.
"There's such a large following of people who just love these delicious sandwiches. We knew right away that we wanted to build off that success and introduce even more people to Tagliare," Kira Benzel says in a press release.