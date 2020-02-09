It's being called "The worst mass shooting in Thailand's history." Leaving 29 dead and more than 50 wounded, in a shooting rampage at a crowded mall on Saturday.
For one Missoula family, this tragic news hits close to home.
Sunday morning Jume Slover was looking through her Facebook notifications when one stood out to her.
"At first I saw my cousin who lived in Korat Thai, where the shooting happened, and he said on Facebook he was safe from the shooting at terminal 21," Slover said.
While she was glad he was safe Slover wanted to know what happened.
"Right away I sent him a message saying where are you at are you home safely and then he said I just left that mall a few minutes before," Slover said.
Thai police say the shooter was in the military, got in a fight with his superior officer, killed him, stole a gun and ammunition then went on a deadly rampage that ended in the terminal 21 shopping mall.
Many shoppers were trapped inside for hours before the shooter was killed by police
Slover's cousin is a delivery driver and told her he was picking up an order at that mall only minuets before shots were fired.
"I asked him how do you feel and he said really scared terrified we have never had something like this before," Slover said.
Slover says she is staying in touch with her cousin which is all she can do right now.