Organizers are getting ready for the 4th Annual Veteran Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk/Run happening Saturday at Fort Missoula.
Organizer and veteran Erick Kahila said there are three events you can participate in, including a 3.28 mile walk, a half marathon, or a 20 kg ruck to represent the 20-plus veterans who complete suicide every day.
Kahila said they hope this event will raise awareness about the seriousness of this issue in Montana and they hope it will give veterans an opportunity to network and make connections.
Kahila emphasized Montana consistently ranks in the top 5 states with the highest veteran suicide rate, so it’s important to get the word out.
"I’ve lost friends who are veterans. I know many people here in Montana that you know combat this and like I said before this is one way to do it is to get people out together," explained Kahila.
The opening ceremony begins at 10 AM and the races start at 10:30 AM on Saturday.
Following this will be a barbeque, live music, and an Easter egg hunt.