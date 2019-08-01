14th Annual Economic Series says Missoula's economy is ahead of state economy growth

MISSOULA- Experts from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana and the Montana Chamber Foundation rounded out the 14th Annual Economic Update Series Thursday in the Garden City before finishing their tour in Kalispell.
Important takeaways from this Thursday morning’s meeting were that Montana’s state growth is strong, and that we also have strong wage growth.
Business owners, bankers, non-profit, and government executives gathered downtown to hear and see Montana’s annual midyear economic update called “Silver Tsunami” giving insight into demographic shifts occurring in Montana’s labor markets, and how it will affect Montanan’s futures.
In terms of the Garden City, speakers say Missoula’s economy is ahead of the rest.
"In terms of the economic performance, it's another year of growth. Missoula itself is outpacing state growth, that's been the case for about two and a half years, part of what's causing that to happen so strong construction which wouldn't be news to anyone that lives here and also some very strong tech growth,” Director of Bureau of Business and Economic Research, Patrick Barkey said.
While Montana is experiencing overall economic growth, experts say the state isn't on par with states like Washington, California, and Nevada, and that Missoula specifically is lacking in retaining and retracting people in the garden city's workforce.
While most of this economic update is good news, speakers Thursday told me that Montana’s future will hold a slow or more gradual economic growth in the coming years.