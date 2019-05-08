MISSOULA, MT - Pioneer League baseball coverage in Montana soars to new heights this year thanks to the Missoula Osprey's partnership with SWX Montana. For the next three full seasons all Missoula Osprey home game will be televised live on SWX Montana.
This exciting new venture will launch on June 21, 2019 when the Osprey entertain the Great Falls Voyagers for their home opener at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.
The deal is set to include every Missoula regular season home game during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons as well as any potential playoff games.
SWX is one of America’s leading local sports networks, broadcasting hundreds of events each year across the northwest.
You can view SWX Montana live sports broadcasts by tuning in over the air to channel 23.3 in Missoula and Kalispell, channel 18.3 in Bozeman and Butte, channel 5.3 in Great Falls, channel 21.3 in Helena and channel 8.2 in Billings.
Charter Cable subscribers can watch on channel 199 for all markets outside of Billings, who can find SWX on Billings Charter channel 503.