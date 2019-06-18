UPDATE: The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was pulled from the river and CPR was in progress as he was taken to the hospital.
From MCSO:
This morning at approximately 7:30 the report of a stolen vehicle came into dispatch. When the stolen vehicle was located near the 1400 block of E. Broadway a traffic stop took place. Four people were in the vehicle, three were detained while one jumped in the river. There’s currently a search happening between Higgins and Russell. Please standby for more information.
MISSOULA - Traffic around Broadway and Orange Street is disrupted this morning as police search for an armed suspect who may be in the Clark Fork River.
Missoula city officials also asked people to stay clear on the Kim Williams Trail and the dog park Tuesday morning.
Based on scanner chatter, police were led on a chase that ended up with a person in the river by the Kim Williams trail near the University of Montana.
A text alert from the city said police are working both sides of the river near the Kim Williams Trail and the dog park looking for a "possible armed suspect."
Police tell us there is a man in the river, and Missoula Police are assisting in what started as a county call.
County officials are planning a media briefing shortly.
We have a reporter on the scene who confirms heavy police activity along the river and Broadway from Orange Street to California Street. A helicopter is circling the scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.