One suspect is in custody and two others are in question after vandalizing the Libby Loggers concession stand at the Legion Ball Field.
Head Baseball Coach Kelly Morford said this happened Saturday night.
Morford said he was speechless after seeing this on Sunday, but is overwhelmed by all the support not only from their community, but from all across the region.
Morford explained nothing was stolen, so he said it seems like it was just kids trying to ruin their concession stand for the fun of it.
The GoFundMe Page surpassed its goal of $2,000 in just one night and now they've almost raised $4,000 which he said is enough money to not only repair the concession stand, but to improve it and add security.
"I feel like we're in a, we're right towards a happy ending in the sense that we kind of know who did it and have them in custody. We've had an amazing response by not just our community, but all around the region and I think it's going to end up being a positive thing for our program and our community in the long run," emphasized Morford.
Morford said they've already started cleaning the concession stand and it will be repaired by the beginning of May and ready for the season.