MISSOULA - A man was arrested in Missoula Tuesday night after what police are calling an "incident" at the Eastgate Center on Broadway.
Missoula Police say the responded to a report of a disturbance between two men around 7 PM. The men were reportedly fighting, after they stabbed car tires in the parking lot.
Authorities apprehended both men. One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The other man, Carlo Quintana Close, 25, was arrested and taken to jail.
Police say alcohol was a factor in the incident.