MISSOULA - Authorities have identified the man arrested for stealing a vehicle and leading a chase that ended at the Gray Wolf Peak Casino south of Arlee.
Authorities say the man stole the 2016 Jeep Compass in Missoula on Sunday, July 7. Later that evening, a Lake County deputy saw the Jeep Compass on Highway 93 near Ronan, verified that it was the stolen vehicle, and started pursuit.
The driver of the stolen car turned south on Highway 93 and drove several miles with agencies in pursuit. Missoula deputies laid out stop sticks near Gray Wolf Peak Casino, flattening the vehicle's tires and bringing it to a stop.
The suspect took off on foot, ran through the lobby of the casino and out the back doors into the woods, where he was caught by officers.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office identifies the suspect as Matthew Harold Vanvalin, 29. He was booked into jail early Monday morning.
He faces felony charges of theft and criminal endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor violation of fleeing from a police officer. His bond is listed at $201,035.
The description of the stolen vehicle matches the one reported stolen by Erika Spaulding, who posted on Facebook saying she left the car running with her dog inside while she went to CitiBrew Coffee:
"PLEASE SHARE!! My worst nightmare just happened and someone stole my 2016 silver Jeep Compass (license plate BYK723)
with my Labrador “onyx” in the passengers seat. I went in to city brew on broadway at 4pm and grabbed a coffee. The AC was left on for my dog.
Please call me #406-529-4294 If you hear anything. I just want my best friend back. Thank you."
We're working to confirm if Spaulding's vehicle is the same one apprehended in the pursuit.
Information from: Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula police and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.