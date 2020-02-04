ALBERTON -- A woman is arrested and charged with felony arson and burglary after she is accused of setting a church basement on fire in Alberton.
According to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is expected to make her initial court appearance February 19th.
Her name has not been released yet to the public.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded to the Alberton United Methodist Church Monday, just after midnight. The building has been a part of the community for over 100 years. Crews were able to quickly extinguishing the fire, and contain it to just the church's basement.
No injuries were reported, and authorities say an estimate on the building's damage is pending.