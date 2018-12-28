MISSOULA - Officers say a suspect reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour on Reserve Street while fleeing arrest around 2 AM on Thursday.
Court documents say a Missoula police officer tried to pull over a car with a burned-out headlight on Russell. The car stopped, but as the arresting officer got out of her vehicle, the suspect allegedly hit the gas and took off.
Officers say the suspect, driving a Toyota Corolla, ran a red light at Third and Reserve and kept fleeing south down Reserve, eventually turning onto Brooks and heading toward Highway 93.
In Lolo, officers established a "rolling roadblock" and the suspect's car hit two patrol vehicles before spinning out and crashing into the Florence Liquor Store building.
The suspect reportedly got out of the wrecked car and tried to run away on foot, but tripped in the snow.
Officers arrested him and identified him as Matthew Lundberg.
He's booked in Missoula County jail on charges including criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon and aggravated DUI.