MISSOULA - An 18-year-old man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Missoula on January 1.
The Missoula County Attorney's Office confirmed that Joshua Michael Paniagua, 18, is currently in custody at the Missoula County Detention Center in relation to the case.
Right now, Paniagua is being held on three charges including criminal sale of dangerous drugs, a felony. A statement from Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings says Paniagua will not be charged with homicide.
Two other suspects were also involved in the incident, according to Jennings.
Statement from Jennings via email:
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Joshua Paniagua and Bridger Christensen and recommended a referral to Youth Court for a third individual involved in connection with an altercation that lead to the death of Benjamin Mousso on January 2, 2020. Paniagua is charged with Tampering with Evidence, Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, and a Privacy in Communications Violation. Christensen is charged with conspiracy to commit Robbery. After a thorough investigation by the Missoula City Police Department, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office has determined that the evidence does not support a charge of Deliberate Homicide against Paniagua in light of Montana’s Justifiable Use of Force statute and the facts of this case, as determined by the investigation.
The case had been under investigation since police were called to a casino in the 2000 block of South Avenue West around 11:30 PM on January 1.
When officers arrived, they found a victim, Benjamin Mousso, 18, of Hamilton, with several stab wounds. He was taken to a Missoula hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Paniagua was not at the scene when police arrived on January 1. But officers were able to make contact with him later.
The incident was being investigated as a self-defense case.
Article updated at 3:15 PM to reflect information from Missoula County Attorney's Office.