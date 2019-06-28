Survivors of the 1961 Higgins Ridge fire will reunite after 58 years Saturday

MISSOULA- 11 smokejumpers and their pilot from the August 4th, 1961 Higgins Ridge fire will reunite after nearly 58 years for a panel discussion on that days fateful events.
The National Museum of Forest Service History campus in Missoula will host the public event and everyone is encouraged to attend.
The public will hear this piece by piece discussion on the smokejumpers' and pilot's experience, and survival. Museum executives tell us some of these men haven't even seen each other since that day 58 years ago.
"This was a pretty amazing event and they haven't had a chance to really talk about it amongst themselves or reminisce or really piece together everything that happened that day,” said museum executive director, Lisa Tate.
The panel will take place outside at the museum's James B. Pavilion at 3 p.m. and following the discussion there will be a questions and answers panel.