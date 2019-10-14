Survey shows 42 percent of University of Montana students recently faced food insecurity

A recent survey done by the University of Montana through #RealCollege shows 42 percent of students surveyed have experienced hunger in the last 30 days.
College is stressful.
"We're trying, and sometimes it's just really hard," Bianey Ambriz a senior at UM said.
From balancing classes, jobs, a social life, affording to live while in college is hard.
"Thinking I can buy groceries tomorrow, but not today. Once I get my paycheck, I can figure that out," Ambriz said.
Not knowing where your next meal is coming from, makes it tough to focus in class.
"It's really hard to focus in class then you're thinking about what are you gonna do," Colleen Openshaw a grad student at UM said.
The University of Montana surveyed more than 900 students, 42 percent said they struggled with food insecurity the last 30 days.
"Food insecurity is also an academic problem. So if you care about higher education, if you care about folks getting the education, they need to either break the cycle of poverty or just to succeed in life in general, you should care about then accessing food too," Kat Cowley the student coordinator for UM food pantry said.
Cowley graduated last year, and started the UM food pantry in February after she experienced food insecurity and lost her housing senior year.
"It felt like there was no solution for me on campus," Cowley said.
The pantry is trying to raise funds and get more donations to buy more food for students.
The pantry is in need of high protein foods like canned chicken or tuna.
Cowley says the first step is making sure UM students don't go hungry, then focus on other issues.
"Baseline people need food. So once we get the food then we can move on to coalition building, advocacy work and policy writing and the stuff that really solves the problem," Cowley said.
But until then there will still be students figuring out how far they can stretch their food.
"I tried to stretch out whatever frozen waffles I had for a couple days and make meals out of mac and cheese," Openshaw said.