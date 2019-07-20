MISSOULA -Super hero’s, fairy tales, and Missoula’s youth all gathered downtown at Caras Park and Dragon Hollow for a morning of nothing but fun and imagination.
Vendors like Mismo Gymnastics, SpectrUM Discovery Area, and Your Fairy Godmothers, along with other businesses gathered to bring these young kiddos dreams to life.
"Everyone can find their favorite and enjoy their time and I think that's the cool thing about growing up is you find these characters you love from books or movies...I think they really enjoy it,” said Your Fairy Godmother’s, Elsa.
Families of all ages and sizes attended the event, and special characters say the turnout was so large, because it's a one-of- a- kind event here in Montana.
"This is something that I don't know existing anywhere in Montana so us getting to have this is just incredible,” added Anna from Your Fairy Godmothers.
Event organizers say that seeing the smiles today is why they hold this event, and that they look forward to next year.