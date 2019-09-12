Sunday Streets encourages Missoulians to swap cars for active transportation

MISSOULA - Normally Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula is bustling with traffic, but this Sunday it will close to allow the community to take back the asphalt and walk, bike, or participate in activities in the street.
Higgins Ave. will be closed from S. 5th St. and the Higgins Crossings sculpture for Sunday Streets from around 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to transform downtown Missoula into a car-free, people-powered event. There will be everything from yoga to live music.
However, some community members are concerned that closing the street will create traffic headaches downtown, but that is the opposite of what Missoula in Motion is encouraging.
"Actually, we're encouraging the exact opposite of that, and with having more active transportation, more folks walking, biking, and sustainable transportation by taking the bus, we're actually reducing traffic," said Jon Sand, Missoula in Motion program assistant.
Last year the event had about 7,500 attendees flood the street to get active.
This event kicks off a week long celebration of sustainable transportation and it encourages people to take the pledge and participate in Missoula's 3rd annual One-Less-Car day on September 18th.
