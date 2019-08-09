Sunday's concert security prepares for 10,000 concert goers

MISSOULA- It takes a lot planning to pull an event like a Mumford & Sons concert off. Everything from adding additional power sources, to bringing in temporary trailers, and upping the concession game.
Sunday night, this stadium, will be full thousands of excited fans, here to see one of western Montana’s biggest summer concerts.
This is Mumford and Sons' second time in the Garden City, and this time -- they are on a major- worldwide tour.
Ogren Park is a baseball stadium, it's not regularly equipped for an event like this. That's why these teams have been hard at work, and it's more than just concert-goers that will win-big this weekend.
"It's a great economic boost, I think that's why the city and mayor’s office has been so supportive and so great with us because when you do an event like this you're bringing anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people into town,” CEO of Logjam Presents, Nick Checota said.
With 10,000 people in total expected to attend, security is of utmost importance. Just last weekend, two mass shootings claimed dozens of lives in Dayton and El Paso.
Logjam revamped its security protocols three years ago after a nightclub shooting in Florida, and you can bet those measures will be in place Sunday.
"This is really not that different than the amphitheater. It's just more gates, more people, but it's an enclosed outdoor venue and you have to have proper security,” Checota said.
“We will randomly do deeper checks on people and they'll be randomly selected out of the crowd, so we have a pretty good security protocol,” he said.
Come Sunday, when this place is packed, all of the prep work will pay-off. Concert goers can expect a safe, fun, and enjoyable evening in the Garden City.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, and if you're lucky enough to have a ticket to the sold-out show, be sure to check your email, that's where Logjam is sending important concert info.
There will also be an informational tent located at the Top Hat Sunday.