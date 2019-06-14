Sunday, June 16th marks one year since Jermain Charlo's disappearance

MISSOULA- It's been nearly a year since Jermain Charlo went missing.
The then 23-year-old was last seen walking in the early hours of June 16th, in downtown Missoula near the orange street food farm.
Police say they are still actively investigating this case, but unfortunately there are no updates or leads that they're willing to share with the public.
With sundae being the year anniversary of her disappearance, the reward for new information on her whereabouts is climbing.
Since Jermain's June 16th disappearance, friends and family have hosted countless searches, vigils, and a 24th birthday party.
The FBI as well as local law enforcement agencies have put in over 2,000 hours of searching, and finding leads in her case.
Over the course of this year, there have been several search warrants performed at different locations and nearly 50 witnesses have been spoken to.
Last July, the lead detective on the case told us Jermain's absence from social media is of big concern.
"But the fact that she has not had any activity on social media is very concerning for us. Her pattern of life was that she was very active daily on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and other social media. And that has stopped since June 16th,” said detective, Guy Baker.
Still to this day, Jermain has had zero activity on social media.
For any information regarding Jermain, or her whereabouts please call Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.