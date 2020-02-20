One woman who's served on Missoula County's Parks and Trail Board for nearly 30 years is finally being recognized for all her hard work.
Sue Brown helped create Pineview park back in the 70's but the Missoula County Parks and Trail Board wasn't created until the 90's, and that goes to show how long Brown has been dedicated to creating fun outdoor spaces for the community.
"We the Missoula County Board of Commissioners do here by proclaim Sue Brown as a recipient of the 2020 Parks and Trails Stewardship award," Proclaimed the board commissioner.
Applause erupted in the conference room as Brown received her award.
While she spent many years on the board in conference rooms she would much rather be out in the parks she helped create.
"I wish I was a little kid out there doing that just like they are! That would be fun," Brown said as she watched kids ice skate at Pineview Park.
As brown watches the kids play she remembers back to before there was even a park.
"This was a pile of rocks and we wanted to have a community park here," Brown said.
But there wasn't a parks board back in the 70's so Brown took the project into her own hands and applied for a grant.
"To do that we had to go door to door and get signatures letting people know that they would be taxed and that was accomplished and we got that grant money," Brown said.
Years later she still gets to go out and enjoy all her hard work.
"This is through all the generosity of the tax payers that they voted to do this for the community," Brown said, "You can see how much every body enjoys a neighborhood park."
Looking back at her years on the Park Board Brown summarizes her time there.
"We had a lot of meetings, we had a lot of good fun, and I think we accomplished a lot of good things," Brown said.
While it is an honor to be recognized by the board Brown says the real honor was being able to serve for all of those years.