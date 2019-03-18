With many people seeking to share a message of support for the highway trooper shot after a deadly shooting in Missoula, we are collecting your messages of support.
In Missoula late on Thursday, March 14, three people were shot, leaving Shelley Hays dead and injuring Casey Blanchard and Julie Blanchard. Later that night, police say the same suspect shot Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer. Palmer was found seriously wounded and has since been transported to Utah for treatment.
If you'd like to share words of concern or positive encouragement with Palmer's family and the families of the three victims, click here.
The form also accepts video messages.
We'll post the messages here on ABC FOX Montana.
You can also donate online to Palmer, as well as Julie Blanchard and the family of Shelley Hays.