Students in Missoula will trick or treat to help families eat

MISSOULA - If you're too old for trick-or-treating but you still want to get in on the fun, Trick-or-Treat So Missoula eats is the perfect event for you.
Students from the University of Montana and the Flagship Program will be going door to door to ask for non-perishable foods instead of candy.
All of the food that is collected will go to the Missoula Food Bank and help to feed the hungry in the garden city. Food drives like this help to add variety for families.
"When that mom or dad comes through our doors, the ability to see five different kinds of soup or ten different kinds of cereal on the shelves and get to pick, ‘What are the things that my kids might actually like to eat?’, that's a huge benefit of a drive like this," said Aaron Brock, Missoula Food Bank executive director.
Suggestions from the Missoula Food Bank:
Canned Tuna or Meat Fruits Canned in own juice Canned Beans
Canned Chili Tomato Sauce Dry Cereal
Brown Rice Canned Soup Pasta
Peanut Butter Canned Vegetables Salad Dressings
Cooking Oil Personal Care Items Oatmeal
Baby Food or Formula Gluten-Free Items
Here is a list of the routes trick-or-treaters will be taking courtesy of the Missoula Food Bank:
The Flagship Program Partners & Donation Areas in Missoula:
• Hellgate High School: Slant streets between S. Higgins, Mount, Addison, Edith & 6th St.
• Willard High School: Walnut to Ivy between 6th & 3rd
• Washington Middle School: Higgins to Bow between Mount & Benton
• CS Porter Middle School: South Ave. to Spurgin, 27th Ave. to Kemp
• Franklin Elementary: S. 9th St. W, S. Russell between S. 12th St. W & S. Grant St.
• Lowell Elementary: Howell, Philips, Sherwood & Cooper - Between Burns & Dickens
• Hawthorne Elementary: Neighborhood around Hawthorne Elementary
• Meadow Hill Middle School: Gharrett St, Rainbow Dr & Reserve St, between 39th and Briggs
University of Montana Student Groups
• UM Honors Student Association: University District: Higgins to M Trail, between 4th and South Ave.
• UM Pharmacy Students: Miller Creek
UM NSSLHA Students: Greenough Park Area from Monroe St. to Van Buren/Rattlesnake Dr, between Vine St. and Lolo St.
First Presbyterian Church Missoula & Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church - Missoula, Montana
• From Mount Ave to S. 6th St. W, between Cleveland St and Edith St.
• From S. 6th St. W. to River St, between Walnut and S. Higgins