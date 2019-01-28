Student arrested after threat at Stevensville High School

The Stevensville Police Department released a statement on Monday night after a student at Stevensville High School was arrested for a threat made towards other students.
Stevensville Police Chief James Marble said in a statement that the department "received information that an individual student conveyed a threat upon other students..."
Authorities arrested and charged the student who had conveyed the threat with intimidation. Officials say they are confident that "this incident has been contained and the state of classes will take place as scheduled under a normal school day".
Stevensville High School Resource Officer Kevin Oberhofer will be available at the school throughout the week, and students and parents are asked to contact law enforcement and school administration if they have questions or concerns.
The Stevensville Police Department can be reached by calling (406) 777-3011 or by emailing police@townofstevensville.com. The Stevensville Police Department can also be found on Facebook for non-emergent contact by using the handler @StevensvillePD.