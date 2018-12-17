Structure fire near Angler's Roost near Hamilton

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office issued an alert just after 7 p.m.
Hamilton Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Joe Kerr said that an initial investigation shows the fire started on the outside of the chimney, spread to the wood deck and then to the adjacent home.
Fire crews from Darby and Corvallis helped put out the flames.
Damages are estimated to cost $50,000-60,000, but luckily, no injuries are reported.
Kerr said that as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, NorthWestern Energy was on the scene attempting to restore power to home.