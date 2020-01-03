MISSOULA - Strong winds with damaging wind speeds could be an impact in Western Montana through Saturday.
The winds combined with blowing snow will create low visibility and difficult travel conditions.
From the National Weather Service:
"A strong cold front will move through the region tonight into Saturday, leading to strong, potentially damaging wind speeds throughout the day Saturday. Snow showers will also be present, creating very low visibility and difficult travel conditions when snow combines with wind. Winds could be in excess of 50-60 mph at times in valleys of western Montana and north central Idaho. Winds over 70 mph will be common in elevations of 5000 feet and above. Damaged or displaced personal items, downed power lines and/or trees, and dangerous backcountry conditions will be likely during this time."
Additional mountain snow is also expected to impact travel through the weekend. 3-6 inches of snow is expect on most mountain passes. Upwards of 10 inches could impact the Bitterroot Mountains.