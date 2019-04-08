Granite County is starting to see a good amount of flooding, which has already led to road closures and wash outs.
The mountain runoff is so bad it actually caused Lower Willow Creek Road to wash out, which is just three miles west of Hall, Montana.
Fortunately, residences have another outlet to get out of this area, but this is just the beginning of flood season.
This was reported Sunday, and county officials closed off the road.
"The county road crew is addressing these types of issues, and they've been working to get these fixed," explained Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson.
Dunkerson said the county road crew is waiting for the water to go down before they repair it and for now Lower Willow Creek Road is the only street closed off due to flooding.
"Right now the water seems to have dropped a little, but we anticipate more low line flooding on the streams," emphasized Dunkerson.
He said flooding in this area is an annual issue, but they haven't seen a washed out road here in a long time.
Fortunately, for nearby residents they are able to take Cow Creek Road to get out of the neighborhood.
Dunkerson said there haven't been any evacuations and they don't expect to have any in the near future, but this flooding is starting to affect people.
"The cattle ranchers in the area are being impacted the most by the high water levels and they're calving right now and it’s making things more difficult for them as well," said Dunkerson.
Dunkerson does not anticipate that ranchers will have to re-locate their livestock, but he said they will have to keep a close eye on them.
The Granite County Sheriff’s Office wants to urge people to drive with caution especially with more flooding expected.
There are free sandbags available at multiple locations including the state shop, fire department, town hall, and school in Drummond, the state shop in Philipsburg, and the county shop in Hall.