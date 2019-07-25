Stevensville's former city council members speak out for the first time

The town of Stevensville held on Thursday its first city council meeting, after three council members stepped down in the last week. The question on some local's minds is how does the city go forward from here?
ABC FOX Montana’s Spencer Schacht spoke with Mayor Brandon Dewey, who said he had a plan: Thursday’s meeting was short and started with some administrative tasks. Then, the mayor formally recognized the resignation of the three council members and let everyone know that the city is accepting applications for Ward 1 until August 2 and Ward 2 until July 31.
"We will focus first on appointing one person back to the council and swear them in. Then, the two people can appoint a third person. Then, the three of them can appoint a fourth person," Mayor Brandon Dewey said.
This way, one person will not be appointing a whole new council alone, he added.
The same night as the council meeting, former council members spoke out for the first time since their resignation. According to them, most of the problems between the council members and the mayor stem from the budget and a lack of communication.
"Our biggest thing was the budget and not having that done yet. That really scares me. We have to submit that in August and not having that ready for review and not even including the council is really big. It’s going to be a tough one," Former Council Member Stacie Barker said.
"You should never sign checks unless approved by the council and the mayor is pretty famous for signing checks and putting it through without council consent," Former Council Member Bob Michalson said.
Former council members spoke openly about their struggles with the mayor. They said, in the past, the council has started working on the budget in May, but they have yet to see one this year.
“We have tried to put it on the agenda, me and former member Crews, to bring us the council into the budget. But he said we were over-stepping our bounds and he would let us know,” Michalson said.
And the budget isn’t the only information council members say the mayor is withholding.
“We asked for payroll and receipts and we were told that we do not have the right to have those items,” Barker said.
But they do have that right. According to the Stevensville City website “The council has power to request from an officer at any time a report in detail of the transactions in his office,”
But the mayor says he is ready to move on.
"There has been a lot of contention between my office and the council and it’s frankly a relief to have some of that contention move on and be done with that," Mayor Dewey said.
Other areas of contention were transparency and communication, but Mayor Dewey says his administration has been very transparent
"We demonstrated a greater transparent administration than Stevensville has experienced in a long time," Mayor Dewey said.
He credited this transparency to the redesign of city’s website, saying it is more accessible. The city has started streaming city council meetings live on Facebook. The city has, Dewey said, become more active on social media to effectively communicate with the public.
But Council Member Barker says social media is not always the answer.
“There were a lot of things happening at once with lots of miscommunication. I was finding out things through Facebook, rather than it coming through as an email to us,” Baker said. “He may be working with the city, but you have a council that you need to work with and the council is being shut out."
Council member Michelson says they had literally been shut out of town hall in the past.
"[Dewey] broke open meeting laws when we swore in council member Crews,” Michalson said. “He had us do it out on the front steps while he had a closed meeting doing interviews."
But Mayor Dewey says an interview is not the same as a public meeting.
“The closed-door meeting that allegedly took place was actually an interview with a perspective employee,” Mayor Dewey said. “There is nothing keeping an executive and an employee from closing the door for an interview of a potential employee."
A letter from former City Attorney Brian West, shared with ABC FOX Montana by Michalson, West says while there is no list of what meetings can and cannot be closed, he says what matters is the content of the meeting and if that justifies the closure.
“I would say that where the legislative wants to conduct an interview as a whole, there is no basis to justify the closure of the meeting,” West wrote. “In order to close the interviews, the presiding officer would have to determine ‘that the demand of individual privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public discourse’ closure requires passing a high bar and the line of questions at the interview stage is exceedingly unlikely to tread on anything that would fall in narrow exception to close the meeting.”
Open doors or not, Michalson didn’t think that there should have been a council meeting on Thursday.
“This is uncharted waters I haven’t been. From what I read they can’t have a meeting tonight without a quorum, and one person can’t be a quorum. It has to be two thirds,” Michalson said.
According to the City of Stevensville website a quorum is defined as “A majority of members shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business,” And Mayor Dewey says they have a majority.
“We understand a quorum is made up of a membership and a majority of the members of a board create that quorum,” Mayor Dewey said. “We have a four member board, but we only have one member on at the time, so she represents the majority."
Still, Thursday’s meeting went on as planned.
The former council members have called for Mayor Dewey to be recalled at least twice. And both times, the Ravalli County attorney has said there is not enough evidence to recall the mayor.
Now, Former Council Member Michalson is asking the State of Montana to do a complete forensic audit of the town of Stevensville.
“Being a council member for three and a half years, us three council members did not step down because we just got tired of working, really what we got tired of is the mayors lies, the mayors untruthfulness, and the mayors bullying and harassing,” Michalson said.