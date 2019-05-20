Stevensville River Park partially closed due to flooding

Rising water levels in the Bitterroot River forced a partial closure of a popular park in Stevensville.
According to Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey, rising water levels in the Bitterroot started flooding the low lying areas in Stevensville River park.
Dewey says he's concerned about erosion along the riverbank, so he partially closed the trail on the park on Friday.
He adds the partial trail closure will remain in effect for at least 30 days.
"There's a loop that goes through that nearly 20 acre piece of property that's park land. The north end of that loop is pretty well closed down because of the high water," Dewey said.
He adds the parking lot of the park will remain open, so people who want to use the boat launch site can still have access to it.