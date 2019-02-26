Stevensville got hit with up to 26 inches of snow since Sunday and residents said this is the most snowfall they've seen since 1996.
On Tuesday, a ton of people were shoveling snow outside their homes and businesses and people were out helping plow the streets.
It’s been 23 years since the town of Stevensville received this much snow and residents said cars and trucks were buried and people were actually stuck in their homes, so they are out working hard to clear the snow as fast as possible.
"Well we got a backhoe in here about a quarter after 4 and started moving two feet of snow, 3three feet of snow all the way through the back alley and upfront and back behind the brewery and we're still at it," explained Eric Hayes.
Hayes said he's still at it after about seven hours of clearing snow on Main Street in Stevensville.
And others are helping plow the snow in their own neighborhoods.
“Well nobody can get out. I plowed the county road, about 2 miles of county road just for all the neighbors because they county trucks can't get down there. And then the driveways, they can’t get out of the driveways to the road, which wasn't plowed either," explained Darl.
But, other residents said they had an easier time with plowing and extra help from the city.
"They plowed everything onto our driveway and then they cleared out our driveway so it was pretty nice of them," emphasized Jade Hosko.
And both Jade and his son Jayden are enjoying their day off from work and school, playing together in the snow.
"Happy snow day, happy snow day," exclaimed Jayden.
Stevensville Mayor, Brandon Dewey, said crews continue to work diligently on snow removal and cleanup efforts.
Dewey is asking residents to not park their cars on the street and to avoid shoveling snow from their property onto the street to expedite the snow removal process.