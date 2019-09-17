STEVENSVILLE - Residents should keep an eye on their pets after a mountain lion sighting in the mid-Kootenai area on the west side of Stevensville.
Stevensville Police Chief James Marble says it's a good idea to keep an eye on your pets and don't let cats or dogs outside unattended.
Marble says Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been notified. Anyone with specific questions is asked to call FWP at 406-542-5500.
It's just a few days after Ravalli County authorities say a mountain lion killed three lambs in the Coal Pit Road area near Corvallis.