The Stevensville Police Department is sending a warning to residents about an email scam.
The following is a release from the town:
The Stevensville Police Department has learned of an email scam aimed at deceiving people out of money by claiming to represent the Town of Stevensville. Police Chief James Marble commented that “We believe that other members of our community have been targeted in the same manner”. Chief Marble is asking the citizens of Stevensville to join us in helping raise awareness about this type of scheme to prevent others from being conned out of their hard-earned money.
Chief Marble indicates that the fraudulent scheme is from a sender claiming to be from the Town of Stevensville. The email includes an invoice and the amount they claim is owed to the Town of Stevensville. The email also includes a link to pay the dollar amount online. The Town of Stevensville never uses emails to send invoices, ask for or collect money. If you receive an email similar to this, do not pay the amount specified, do not click on the link and contact the police department immediately at 406-777-3011.
The Town of Stevensville Police Department offers the following tips:
- Use caution when opening emails. Unless you are confident that a particular message is legitimate, assume it is not. Never provide personal information via email to anyone.
- Verify the sender’s phone number then call the sender. Instead of responding to a suspicious email, you may simply call the sender. Verify then call the sender’s phone number and explain what the email stated to verify its authenticity. Sometimes senders will use spoofed or illegitimate phone numbers. Search the phone number on the internet and check to see if the phone number is valid.
- Do not click on links, download files or open attachments in emails from unknown senders. It is best to open attachments only when you are expecting them and know what they contain, even if you know the sender.
- Beware of links in emails that ask for money or personal information, even if the email comes from an organization that you are familiar with, such as the Town of Stevensville. Scammers often copy the entire look of a legitimate site, making it appear authentic.
- Use Anti-Virus software. These programs usually offer protection and warn you if a site you are visiting may be malicious or illegitimate.
- Report Suspicious Activity. If you receive emails that are part of a scam or seem suspicious, you should report them to the Town of Stevensville Police Department.