STEVENSVILLE - Stevensville Police have issued an alert after a black bear cub was spotted at a fishing access site.
A Facebook post from the town's official page said the bear was spotted at the fishing access and may be headed toward town.
A sow was not spotted with the cub. But officials are reminding the public that a sow with cubs can be dangerous and protective.
Residents who see any bear activity are asked not to approach the animals and to report incidents to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.