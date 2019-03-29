The support for Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer continues as people in the Stevensville community are teaming up to help him out.
Palmer and his family call Stevensville home, however he hasn't been there for several weeks.
He's been in critical condition for two weeks at a Salt Lake City hospital, after he was shot in Evaro.
While he recovers, the people of Stevi are setting up a fundraiser in his honor.
On Saturday, April 13th, organizers are hosting a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and barbecue with all proceeds going to Palmer and his family.
A friend of the family, Jill Schurman, said it's the least they could do for a member of their tight-knit community.
"As much as we can bring in. There's no, if we raise $5, we raise $5. If we raise thousands of dollars, we raise thousands of dollars. There's no real set limit. We're just trying to do everything we can to help the family," said Schurman.
Attendees are also encouraged to wear green as part of the "Wear Green for Wade" campaign.
If you'd like to make a donation for the silent auction, please contact Jill or Joanna at CPG Stevensville Family Practice at 406-777-2775.