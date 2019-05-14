STEVENSVILLE - A man is booked into Ravalli County jail on charges that he nearly hit a woman and her 4-year-old child while driving intoxicated.
Ravalli County court documents say a woman was out walking on the side of a one-lane road around 4 PM on Monday, May 13 with her daughter and their dog. A vehicle approached traveling 50-60 mph. The woman reported that she had to grab her child and dive off the road to avoid getting hit.
She spoke with another neighbor, who recognized the vehicle as belonging to Thomas George Wothe, 72.
Deputies found Wothe at home. They say he was visibly intoxicated and didn't have his pants fully pulled up.
Wothe blew a .188 on a portable breath test and .133 at the Ravalli County detention center tester, court documents say.
He's charged with criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI.