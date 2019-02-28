Stevensville holds press conference for winter storm plan of action

MISSOULA- Today, Stevensville held a press conference to address the snow's impact and the cities plans to remove it.
Stevensville’s snow crews say they've moved over 300 loads of snow and predict to move another 300 loads in the next 24 hours.
Between Sunday and Wednesday Stevensville has seen nearly 3 feet of snow fall.
Town officials say that with a burrow of snow down Main Street, they're now having trouble finding places to put it all.
"After those are full, that snow is moved to other locations, primarily Lewis and Clark Park’s parking lot as well as parking lots in the school that are not being used this season,” said Stevensville Mayor, Brandon Dewey.
Now issuing an essential travel only emergency, officials say snow crews will be able to safely transport snow without excess cars on the road, making it safe for everyone involved.
"The purpose of this restriction is to get as many vehicles off the road as possible in order to effectively clear the snow and ensure the safety of snow removal crews and citizens as well,” added Dewey.
The Stevensville School District has been closed since Monday, but plan to resume class tomorrow.
City officials say if anyone is unable to remove snow from their property, crews are available to help, just call city hall to add your name to that list.