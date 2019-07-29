Stevensville election confusion

Local elections in Montana are over four months away, but some Stevensville residents are confused about who is going to be on their city council ballot.
Bob Michalson, Stacie barker, And Jim Crews all stepped down from the Stevensville City Council last week. But, according to the Ravalli County General Election Ballot, all three of them are still running for the council in November, some even unopposed.
ABC FOX Montana Reporter Spencer Schacht reached out to the former council members to see if they were still planning to stay on the ballot.
"You know at this time, I’m really not sure. I just knew I had to get out right now just because of the way things were,” Former Council Member Stacie Barker said. “So I really haven't made that decision yet."
Jim Crews had the same response, saying he was still undecided. And Bob Michalson did not return our calls Monday.
All candidates have until August 12 to withdraw their name from the city ballot.