Stevensville is under an "emergency travel only" warning as of 5 PM Wednesday as Ravalli County declares a winter weather emergency.
From Stevensville Mayor Brandon E. Dewey:
he Ravalli County Commissioners have declared an emergency in Ravalli County due to the record snowfall since Sunday Night. Mayor Brandon E. Dewey has declared essential travel only for the Town of Stevensville effective at 5:00pm Wednesday. The travel restrictions will be in effect until further notice so that crews can be deployed tonight for substantial snow removal operations. The Town will release further updates as soon as possible.
The Mayor has canceled all Town meetings for the remainder of the week, including Thursday's Town Council Meeting.
Stevensville School District has canceled classes and activities Thursday 2/28.