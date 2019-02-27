snow

As winter weather continues to impact travel throughout Montana, several schools are closed or delayed this week. Here's a list of current closures for Thursday, February 28.

Western Montana: 

  • Anaconda School District CLOSED
  • Butte School District CLOSED
  • Corvallis School District CLOSED
  • Darby Public Schools CLOSED
  • Florence-Carlton School District CLOSED
  • Hamilton Public Schools CLOSED
  • Lone Rock School CLOSED
  • Ravalli Early Head Start CLOSED
  • Ravalli Head Start CLOSED
  • Stevensville Public Schools CLOSED
  • Victor Schools CLOSED

Eastern Montana:

  • Lodge Grass Public Schools EARLY OUT THURS; CLOSED FRIDAY

