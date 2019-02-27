As winter weather continues to impact travel throughout Montana, several schools are closed or delayed this week. Here's a list of current closures for Thursday, February 28.
- Anaconda School District CLOSED
- Butte School District CLOSED
- Corvallis School District CLOSED
- Darby Public Schools CLOSED
- Florence-Carlton School District CLOSED
- Hamilton Public Schools CLOSED
- Lone Rock School CLOSED
- Ravalli Early Head Start CLOSED
- Ravalli Head Start CLOSED
- Stevensville Public Schools CLOSED
- Victor Schools CLOSED
Eastern Montana:
- Lodge Grass Public Schools EARLY OUT THURS; CLOSED FRIDAY