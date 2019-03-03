snow

As winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures continue to impact the region, several schools are closed or delayed to start the week.

Here's a list of current closures and delays for Monday, March 4:

Western Montana: 

  • Belgrade School District 2-HOUR DELAY
  • Bozeman School District 2-HOUR DELAY
  • Whitehall Schools 2-HOUR DELAY

Central Montana:

  • Geyser Public Schools 2-HOUR DELAY

Eastern Montana:

  • Billings Public Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
  • Columbus Public Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
  • Laurel School Buses 2-HOUR DELAY, Classes start on time.
  • Lodge Grass 2-HOUR DELAY
  • Park City Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
  • Pioneer Elementary School  2-HOUR DELAY
  • Rapelje School 2-HOUR DELAY
  • St. Labre Schools - CLOSED

