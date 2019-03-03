As winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures continue to impact the region, several schools are closed or delayed to start the week.
Here's a list of current closures and delays for Monday, March 4:
Western Montana:
- Belgrade School District 2-HOUR DELAY
- Bozeman School District 2-HOUR DELAY
- Whitehall Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
Central Montana:
- Geyser Public Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
Eastern Montana:
- Billings Public Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
- Columbus Public Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
- Laurel School Buses 2-HOUR DELAY, Classes start on time.
- Lodge Grass 2-HOUR DELAY
- Park City Schools 2-HOUR DELAY
- Pioneer Elementary School 2-HOUR DELAY
- Rapelje School 2-HOUR DELAY
- St. Labre Schools - CLOSED