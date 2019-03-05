As we approach the final two weeks of winter, state health officials report another season is winding down as well.
We're on the final stretch of flu season, as the number of cases decreases across Montana.
Local health departments are still warning people to stay cautious in order to stay healthy.
Infectious disease specialist, Pam Whitney, and her colleagues are looking at one of the high points of a student's school year, which is spring break.
There’s a higher risk of spreading germs with a lot of people expected to travel.
Whitney said the latest flu report from the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows a statewide decrease in flu cases.
But that good news faces a roadblock in several weeks, as many students prepare for spring break.
"And a lot of times with spring break with people mingling and going out of state we may see a bump back up with the numbers, but we're going to have to see after spring break. But hopefully, knock on wood we are starting to wind down with this one," explained Whitney.
While it's not over, Whitney is calling this flu season a success compared to last year.
"The number of positives, the number of deaths, and the number of hospitalizations. All the numbers are a lot less than they were last year," emphasized Whitney.
The reason for this is a more efficient flu vaccine.
Whitney said this year's flu shot protected people against one of this season's major strains.
She also noted most of the people hospitalized from the flu this season were not vaccinated.
And while we may be nearing the end, it’s still not too late to get your flu shot.
"Cause you just may be exposed to that strain and this may keep you from missing several days of work. So it's not too late. We still have plenty of it at the health department," said Whitney.
Whitney said there is not a shortage of Tamiflu this year.
If you think you're coming down with the flu, Whitney said it's most effective if taken within 24 hours of your initial symptoms.
Overall, Gallatin County has seen the highest number of cases in the region with 634.
Missoula County has the second highest in Western Montana with 560 cases, followed by Flathead, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties.